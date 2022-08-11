Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 103.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $336,883,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,251,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,377,000 after acquiring an additional 959,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,311,000 after acquiring an additional 804,120 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 48,252 shares of company stock worth $3,009,629 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of REXR stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.20. The stock had a trading volume of 26,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.17. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.84 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.63%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.