Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Grows Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 201.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,473 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up about 0.9% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $261.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,847. The company has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

