Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Grows Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1,505.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 99,857 shares during the quarter. WestRock makes up about 1.5% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 16.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,632,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,796,000 after buying an additional 1,075,253 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter valued at $337,501,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in WestRock by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,032,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,945,000 after purchasing an additional 90,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $262,710,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in WestRock by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,892,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,401,000 after purchasing an additional 732,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

WestRock Stock Up 1.3 %

WestRock stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.21. 23,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,656. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29. WestRock has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

WestRock announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

