Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Buys 3,025 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.22.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $164.66. The company had a trading volume of 21,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,368. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.39. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $173.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

