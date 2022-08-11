Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Acquires 748 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equinix Stock Down 1.5 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.31.

EQIX stock traded down $10.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $698.68. 6,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,631. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $660.78 and its 200-day moving average is $691.46. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.92, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $885.26.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

