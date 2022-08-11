Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Acquires 3,724 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 106.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Workday by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Workday by 7.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Workday by 152.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.86. 60,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,694. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.60 and a 200-day moving average of $193.47. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.81.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at $19,525,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

