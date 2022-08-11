Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,900.17 ($35.04).

Frontier Developments Stock Performance

Shares of FDEV opened at GBX 1,603.40 ($19.37) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,413.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,328.29. The stock has a market cap of £632.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,571.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Frontier Developments has a one year low of GBX 1,066 ($12.88) and a one year high of GBX 2,900 ($35.04).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

