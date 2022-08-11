Frontier Acquisition (NASDAQ:FRONU) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU – Get Rating) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 6,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 16,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Frontier Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85.

About Frontier Acquisition

Frontier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

