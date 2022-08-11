FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.39 and traded as high as $4.62. FreightCar America shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 55,187 shares.

The transportation company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FreightCar America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 701.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 76,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $81.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

