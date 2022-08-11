FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.39 and traded as high as $4.62. FreightCar America shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 55,187 shares.
The transportation company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.
The stock has a market cap of $81.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40.
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.
