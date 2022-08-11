Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of FNV stock traded down $3.06 on Thursday, reaching $130.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,672. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.62. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $122.38 and a 12 month high of $169.32.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Franco-Nevada

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after purchasing an additional 141,139 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 409,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,866,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 275,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.