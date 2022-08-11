Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.
Franco-Nevada Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of FNV stock traded down $3.06 on Thursday, reaching $130.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,672. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.62. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $122.38 and a 12 month high of $169.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.14.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
