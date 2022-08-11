Fractal Market Cap Tops $465,967.94 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Fractal coin can now be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $465,967.94 and approximately $69,144.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fractal has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004146 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015039 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Fractal Coin Profile
Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.
Buying and Selling Fractal
