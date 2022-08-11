Fractal Market Cap Tops $465,967.94 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Fractal coin can now be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $465,967.94 and approximately $69,144.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fractal has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

