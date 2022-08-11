Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXFGet Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$405.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $383.13 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.

Shares of FOXF opened at $106.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.23 and its 200-day moving average is $96.39.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 431.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after acquiring an additional 267,147 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 25.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Fox Factory by 166.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

