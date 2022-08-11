Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$405.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $383.13 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of FOXF opened at $106.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.23 and its 200-day moving average is $96.39.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

FOXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 431.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after acquiring an additional 267,147 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 25.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Fox Factory by 166.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Stories

