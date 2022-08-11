ForTube Reaches One Day Volume of $3.32 Million (FOR)

ForTube (FOR) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One ForTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $15.73 million and $3.32 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ForTube

ForTube (FOR) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol.

ForTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

