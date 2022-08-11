ForTube (FOR) Hits Market Cap of $15.38 Million

ForTube (FOR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $15.38 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ForTube has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One ForTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ForTube alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,199.18 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004129 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00037422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00127457 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067218 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ForTube

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.