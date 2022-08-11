Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Rating) rose 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $63.00. Approximately 104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.79.

Formula One Group Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

About Formula One Group

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.