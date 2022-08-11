Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Forian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORA opened at $4.06 on Thursday. Forian has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Forian

Forian Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Forian by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,045,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 445,002 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Forian by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 116,676 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Forian by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 31,599 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Forian by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forian during the 4th quarter worth $275,000.

Forian Inc provides software solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its healthcare, cannabis, and government customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

