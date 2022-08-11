Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FORA opened at $4.06 on Thursday. Forian has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23.
Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter.
Forian Inc provides software solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its healthcare, cannabis, and government customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.
