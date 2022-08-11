FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) Short Interest Update

FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, an increase of 432.0% from the July 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,646,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FOMO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FOMC remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,913,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,131,109. FOMO has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About FOMO

FOMO Corp., through its subsidiaries, markets and sells disinfection products and services to individuals, hotels, hospitals, cruise ships, offices, and government facilities. It also provides hybrid disinfection devices with UVC and photo plasma devices. In addition, the company offers ultraviolet-C in-duct and portable devices, carbon filtration, and HEPA filtration devices, as well as bio-polar ionization disinfection for virus and volatile organic compound disinfection services.

