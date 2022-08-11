FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) Short Interest Update

FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, an increase of 432.0% from the July 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,646,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FOMO Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FOMC remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,913,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,131,109. FOMO has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
About FOMO
