First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.89

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.89 and traded as low as $9.01. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 6,358 shares traded.

First US Bancshares Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of $50.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 12.57%.

First US Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First US Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. First US Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First US Bancshares stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.19% of First US Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

