First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.65

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.65 and traded as high as $27.55. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 220,003 shares traded.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMLP. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 860,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,161,000 after purchasing an additional 98,305 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 40,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,139,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,066,000 after purchasing an additional 55,212 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,937,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,881,000 after acquiring an additional 365,950 shares during the period.

