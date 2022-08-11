First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 100,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,237. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.79. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.