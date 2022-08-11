First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Down 65.3% in July

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.5 %
FTA traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.19. 160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,986. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $60.38 and a 1 year high of $73.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.64.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
