First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Down 65.3% in July

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

FTA traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.19. 160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,986. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $60.38 and a 1 year high of $73.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.64.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 257,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,225 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,545,000 after buying an additional 46,007 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter.

