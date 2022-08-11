First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPXE. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 586.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPXE stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $33.70.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

