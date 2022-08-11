First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 795.7% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE:FIF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,832. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

