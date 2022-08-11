First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the July 15th total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.42. 955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,900. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.809 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%.

