First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.7% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,896 shares of company stock worth $2,602,868. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.85. 69,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,403. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $177.69. The company has a market capitalization of $244.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.83 and its 200-day moving average is $169.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

