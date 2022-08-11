First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 1,200 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 405,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,200,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,645,737. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $49.88. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 371.13%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

