First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $214,503,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.88. 1,107,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,533,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

