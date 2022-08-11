First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $31.27 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 6.3% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $31,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 54,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $538,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.93. 7,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,668. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day moving average is $80.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $90.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

