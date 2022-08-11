First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Decreases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,925,000 after purchasing an additional 535,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,446,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,496,000 after purchasing an additional 268,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,932,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after purchasing an additional 112,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,078,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,550,000 after purchasing an additional 413,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.9 %

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PSX traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.11. The company had a trading volume of 67,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,594. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

