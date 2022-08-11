First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Buys 788 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $234,465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $106,003,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,436,632. The company has a market cap of $288.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

