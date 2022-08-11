First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Stake Cut by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.06% of First Merchants worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 56,105 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 910,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 193,051 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Price Performance

Shares of FRME stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $34.07 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $55,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,026.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $399,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 1,400 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $55,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,026.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

FRME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

