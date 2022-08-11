First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

First Interstate BancSystem stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 618,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,237. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $45.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average of $37.35.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $41,833.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,859.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $41,833.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,859.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 15,899 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $593,509.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,078.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $522,497. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.2% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

