First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 80.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.29. 62,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.37%. This is a boost from First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

Institutional Trading of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FCRD Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

