FirmaChain Price Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (FCT,FCT2)

FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. FirmaChain has a total market capitalization of $35.15 million and $6.72 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirmaChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0710 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FirmaChain has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00014959 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00039703 BTC.
FirmaChain Coin Profile
FirmaChain’s genesis date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 648,890,725 coins and its circulating supply is 494,824,851 coins. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/#. FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain.
