FIO Protocol Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0563 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $34.05 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002560 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000172 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002040 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000830 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 99.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 806,212,309 coins and its circulating supply is 604,641,710 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

