Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSAM – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Fifth Street Asset Management shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 38,100 shares.
Fifth Street Asset Management Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
Fifth Street Asset Management Company Profile
Fifth Street Asset Management Inc is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
