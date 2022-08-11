Fiera Capital Corp Sells 2,367,760 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,367,760 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.43% of CAE worth $35,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 756,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of CAE by 2,501.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 282,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 271,166 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of CAE by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,614,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,719,000 after purchasing an additional 247,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $34.19.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.94.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

