Fiera Capital Corp Buys 10,982 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $45,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,989 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,375 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $239.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.92.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.23.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

