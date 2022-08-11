Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.94% of TTEC worth $36,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TTEC by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in TTEC by 100.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in TTEC by 29.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 37.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on TTEC to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on TTEC in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

TTEC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $60.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.99 and a 12-month high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

