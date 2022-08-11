FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.78

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.30. FedNat shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 208,310 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedNat in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

FedNat Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedNat

FedNat ( NASDAQ:FNHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FedNat stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.26% of FedNat worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

See Also

