Fast Radius, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fast Radius, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 364,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 741,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSRD. ECP ControlCo LLC acquired a new stake in Fast Radius in the first quarter valued at $23,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fast Radius during the 1st quarter worth $1,507,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fast Radius during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fast Radius during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fast Radius during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSRD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,816. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57. Fast Radius has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

Fast Radius ( NASDAQ:FSRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Fast Radius to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Fast Radius, Inc operates as a cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company. Its Cloud Manufacturing Platform supports engineers, product developers, and supply chain professionals in various stages of product design and manufacturing, including design, make, and fulfill. It offers a range of manufacturing technologies, including additive manufacturing, computer numerically controlled machining, injection molding, sheet metal, urethane casting, and other manufacturing methods.

