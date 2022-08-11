FaraLand (FARA) Trading 10.3% Lower This Week

FaraLand (FARA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. FaraLand has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $60,280.00 worth of FaraLand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FaraLand has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One FaraLand coin can currently be bought for $0.0714 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001573 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015149 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00038383 BTC.
FaraLand Coin Profile
FaraLand’s total supply is 99,930,069 coins and its circulating supply is 25,907,304 coins. FaraLand’s official Twitter account is @faraland_io.
FaraLand Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for FaraLand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FaraLand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.