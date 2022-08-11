Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.34

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.34 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.52 ($0.09). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 7.55 ($0.09), with a volume of 482,431 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

