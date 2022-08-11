Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.30-$8.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $199.30.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.84. The company had a trading volume of 735,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,093. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $156.70 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.44 and its 200-day moving average is $188.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

