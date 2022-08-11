Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 166.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.58 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.26.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

