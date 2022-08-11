Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €20.90 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.90 ($21.33) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($36.22) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($31.63) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

Shares of EVK stock opened at €21.21 ($21.64) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($33.64). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.57.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

