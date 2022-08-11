Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the July 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 891,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Evoke Pharma Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.65. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 200.49% and a negative net margin of 418.04%.

About Evoke Pharma

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

