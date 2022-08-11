Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.32

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.32 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.60 ($0.03). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03), with a volume of 14,105,343 shares trading hands.

Europa Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £25.55 million and a PE ratio of 23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.32.

Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company owns a 99% working interest in the West Firsby; 100% working interest in the Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% working interest in the Whisby-4 oilfields located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

