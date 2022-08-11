EULAV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 24,001 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $16,496,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.64.

V traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $212.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,715,931. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $238.36. The company has a market capitalization of $401.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

