Etherland Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ELAND)

Etherland (ELAND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Etherland coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Etherland has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Etherland has a total market capitalization of $216,944.44 and $7.00 worth of Etherland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,955.26 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00037417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00127275 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00067592 BTC.

Etherland Coin Profile

Etherland (CRYPTO:ELAND) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2020. Etherland’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,024,196 coins. Etherland’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken.

Etherland Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

